Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Peace Committee was held in the committee room of the office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Assistant Commissioners, religious scholars belonging to different sects, representatives of the traders' unions and officers of relevant departments.

Deputy Commissioner said that religious scholars and the business community should play their role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace, brotherhood and unity. He said that the message of peace should be spread from the mosque.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia directed that sale points of sacrificial animals should be set up in all tehsils of the district by July 5 and all arrangements should be completed at the earliest.

He said that Veterinary doctors should be present at the sale points of sacrificial animals and veterinary medicine camps should be set up. He said that the people coming to the sale points should follow coronavirus SOPs and Rescue 1122 staff should also be present to handle any untoward situation.

He said that the remains of sacrificial animals should be disposed of in a timely manner and excellent cleaning arrangements should be made by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company.

It was informed in the meeting that the concerned persons should take permission regarding the collection of hides of sacrificial animals and in this regard, applications can be submitted to the office of Deputy Commissioner till July 10.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that foolproof security arrangements will be made on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

More Stories From Pakistan

