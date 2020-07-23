UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:25 PM

A meeting of District Emergency Board and District Disaster Management Authority met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Jamali.

He said that places of Eid congregations must be cleaned up and sprayed with disinfectants in wake of coronavirus. He said that special arrangements must be done for removing of offals and other wastes of sacrificial animals from roadsides. He said that the following of coronavirus SOPs must be ensured at cattle markets. District emergency Officer briefed the meeting that 36 ambulances of Rescue 1122 along with seven fire vehicles, three rescue vehicles, 50 motorbike ambulances, and 445 rescue workers will be available on three days of Edi-ul-Azha.

