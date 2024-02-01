Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir on Thursday chaired a meeting to review steps taken for peaceful holding of general elections.
The meeting was also attended by District Police Officer, Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shehryar Qamar, returning officers, and representatives of concerned departments.
The meeting discussed security measures being taken for the elections including installation of CCTV cameras, parking, and other arrangements.
Chairing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed concerned staff to abide by the rules and regulations and remain vigilant during elections.
He said that all the concerned departments act in liaison and follow the code of conduct being issued by the election commission to hold elections in a free and transparent manner.
