Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Establishment Of Cattle Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for establishment of cattle market

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Tehsil Administration has sought plan from officers concerned for establishment of cattle markets in Tehsil Ali Pur before Eid-Ul-Azha. Presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements for cattle markets here Monday, the Assistant Commissioner said that Tehsil Administration had started arrangements in advance to avoid any inconvenience during Eid-Ul-Azha. He directed the officers to finalize sites for establishment of cattle markets. He said that cattle markets would be established near city area under the jurisdictions of Municipal committees.

He visited the cattle markets of the city and checked them. He expressed his dissatisfaction over violation corona SOPs in the cattle markets. On that occasion, the Tehsil Municipal Administrator urged masses to act upon Corona SOPs to prevent themselves from Covid-19. He said that it was deeply observed that cattle purchasers and cattle sellers were not taking care from Corona and it could be very dangerous for masses. The AC strictly directed the officials to adopt zero tolerance for those who violate SOPs.

