Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

An important meeting regarding arrangements for the remapping and repatriation of foreign nationals including Afghans was held in district Mardan with Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir in the chair on Friday

Besides, all Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Administrator Afghan Refugee Camps and officers of the Police and law enforcement agencies attended the meeting at large.

During the meeting, various aspects were discussed in detail for the honorable return of Afghan nationals. In this regard, important steps were reviewed, including the establishment of logistics points, mapping and remapping of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, collection of data of known and unknown persons, and identification of legal and illegal Afghan nationals residing in Mardan district.

DC Dr Azmatullah Wazir directed the concerned authorities to immediately start the process of repatriation of foreigners in an effective manner. He issued instructions to all the concerned departments to complete the necessary steps in a timely manner and adopt a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

