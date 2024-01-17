Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements for General Elections 2024.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah and civil and military officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the conducting of elections according to the rules and regulations of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the implementation of the code of conduct will be ensured.

He informed the meeting about the arrangements regarding the holding of General Election 2024 in the district. District Police Officer Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah briefed about the security arrangements. All necessary steps will be taken to make the election process peaceful and transparent.