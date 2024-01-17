Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For General Elections 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024

A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements for General Elections 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements for General Elections 2024.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah and civil and military officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the conducting of elections according to the rules and regulations of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the implementation of the code of conduct will be ensured.

He informed the meeting about the arrangements regarding the holding of General Election 2024 in the district. District Police Officer Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah briefed about the security arrangements. All necessary steps will be taken to make the election process peaceful and transparent.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Bahawalpur All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal tra ..

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months

38 minutes ago
 Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackli ..

Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues

38 minutes ago
 Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contempor ..

Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..

38 minutes ago
 Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qur ..

Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London

38 minutes ago
 SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against terminat ..

SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination

38 minutes ago
 Business community asks to play active role in loc ..

Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues

38 minutes ago
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: ..

ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif

45 minutes ago
 Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings

Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings

42 minutes ago
 Seven drug-peddlers held

Seven drug-peddlers held

42 minutes ago
 FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector

FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector

42 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bha ..

DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct

42 minutes ago
 Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for ..

Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan