Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Hajj Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:54 PM

Director Hajj Shakil Ahmed Siddiqui here Friday chaired a meeting to give final touches to the arrangements made for intending pilgrims at Bacha Khan International Airport and Haji Camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Director Hajj Shakil Ahmed Siddiqui here Friday chaired a meeting to give final touches to the arrangements made for intending pilgrims at Bacha Khan International Airport and Haji Camp.

Officers concerned from DC Office, Chief Capital Police Office, PID, DG Health, merged districts, CAA, all related airlines, Airport Health Department, Customs, Airport Security and FIA were present on the occasion.

Shakil Ahmed told the meeting that male and female dispensaries will work day and night at Haji Camp till departure of the pilgrims while after June 21st vaccinations counters will also be established.

From June 30 to August 5 necessary equipment will be provided to male and female expert doctors and paramedical staff that would perform round the clock duty at Haji Camp. Moreover, he said beds will be reserved at Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex to cope with any emergency.

Siddique further said that from June 30 ambulances with drivers will be available at Haji Camp where screening of suspected protracted diseases and EPI cold storage for anti-polio drops and flu vaccine would be stored.

With regard to security reasons, he said sufficient number of police and Khassadar Force will be deployed at entry points near Haji Camp till June 30.

Vaccine counters and cards, he said will also be available at the airport adding that airport officials will also provide ambulance facility to the pilgrims if needed.

Siddiqui directed the Customs, FIA and ASF and officers concerned to depute hardworking and dedicated staff from July 2 at the airport so that relief in documentation formalities could be provided to the pilgrims.

He also directed the electricity and Sui-gas department to avoid any loads shedding from June 24 to facilitate the pilgrims and their attendants besides he also asked the PESCO to install an extra 400 KVA by June 25 that can be utilized in emergency situation.

