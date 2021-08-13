Meeting reviews arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office here today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements for the celebrations of Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office here today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements for the celebrations of Independence Day.

The meeting was told that the flag hoisting ceremony would be held in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner office at 8.30 am. Quran would be recited in the mosques of Bahawalpur district On the morning of August 14 and special prayers would be held for the development, prosperity and security of the country after Fajr prayers.

To celebrate Independence Day with full national zeal and fervour, an event of Urban Forestation would be organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority at Government Post Graduate College Bahawalpur at 10.30 am. A plant stall would be set up at Farid Gate where free plants would be distributed among the people.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, ADC Headquarters Ehsan Ali Jamali, ADC General Amir Nazir Kachchi, CEO education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan and officers of other concerned departments.