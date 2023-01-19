UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Livestock & Poultry Congress

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mukhtiar Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements for the upcoming International Livestock & Poultry Congress.

The meeting decided that the event will be held from March on 2-3, at Peshawar.

The participants of the meeting discussed and finalize Names for the organizing committeeof the event, according to a press release issued here.

Besides, Dr Alam Zeb Mohmand Director General (Extension) Livestock KP, Dr Ijaz Ali DG Res Livestock KP, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Director Research, Dr Khisrao Kaleem DG Fisheries KP, Dr Habib Ur Rahman and representatives of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) including Dr Sajjad Khan Wazir, Dr Aaqil Muhammad attended the meeting.

