Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Measles-rubella Vaccination

Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:33 AM

Meeting reviews arrangements for measles-rubella vaccination

As many as 1120 teams have been formed including 985 mobile and 135 fixed teams for vaccinating 15,059,000 children from 9 months to 15 years of age against measles-rubella in a campaign starting from November 27

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 1120 teams have been formed including 985 mobile and 135 fixed teams for vaccinating 15,059,000 children from 9 months to 15 years of age against measles-rubella in a campaign starting from November 27.

This was told in a meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia at the Committee Room of his office here Thursday.

The meeting was told that 2105 Social Mobilizers, 1120 Team Assistants, 1120 Skilled Persons will render services during the campaign. It was informed on the occasion that Social Mobilizers will go door to door to inform the parents about the importance of vaccination against measles-rubella.

A�meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was also held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

Deputy Commissioner said that the officers and staff of the health department and other concerned agencies should play their role in protecting against dengue.

He said that indoor and outdoor vector surveillance should be carried out in the district and all hotspots should be covered. He said that Android user activities should be further enhanced. It was informed in the meeting that 412 indoor and 108 outdoor vector surveillance teams are active in the district.

