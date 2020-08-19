UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Moharam-ul-Haram

Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting over video-link to review the arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis held here Wednesday at Commissioner Office.

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat presided over the meeting through video-link. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of all the three districts of Bahawalpur division, concerned officers and Ulema of various sects attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that 514 processions will be taken out and 1409 Majalis will be held in the division.

Ulema assured to maintain peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram and ensured that Majalis and processions will be held and concluded according to the set timings.

All the SOPs will be followed during Majalis and processions, Ulema affirmed.

