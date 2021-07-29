Meeting reviews arrangements for Muharam-ul-Haram

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of the District Peace Committee and Inter-Faith Harmony was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Peace Committee and Inter-Faith Harmony was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

Deputy Commissioner said that Bahawalpur was a peaceful region and the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood should be maintained during Muharram-ul-Harram by observing it with devotion and respect.

He said that maintenance of Muharram procession routes will be completed on time. He directed the concerned officers to ensure the cleaning of processions routes and to remove encroachments. He said that peace committee meetings should be held at tehsil level and all issues should be resolved immediately.

He said that maintenance work of street lights should be completed as soon as possible and loose wires should also be fixed. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that foolproof security arrangements would be done for the Muharram processions .

He said that an atmosphere of unity and solidarity should be maintained and the untoward designs of the enemy elements will be reduced to dust.

Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Makhdoom Syed Hassan Zamrud Bukhari, Syed Salahuddin Jilani, Hafiz Muhammad Younis, President Central Association of Traders, Ehsanullah Rahat, Syed Israr Shah, Syed Naseem Abbas Bukhari, Khawaja Ansar Abbas, Col (retd) Dr Muhammad Shafiq Syed Zahid Raza Kazmi, Faqir Habib-ur-Rehman and other members of the District Peace Committee addressed the gathering.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Makhdoom Syed Zamrud Hussain Bukhari Sajjada Nasheen Och Sharif, Makhdoom Syed Hassan Zamrud Bukhari Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Syed Salahuddin Jilani, President Central Association of Traders Hafiz Muhammad Younis, Col (retd) Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Ehsanullah Rahat, Faqir Habib-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Ansar Abbas, Father Iftikhar Moon, Sardar Tufail Jahajhot, Syed Israr Hussain Assistant Commissioners from all over the district, officers of relevant departments and members of District Peace Committee and Inter-Faith Harmony Committee attended the meeting.