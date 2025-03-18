Meeting reviews arrangements for Pakistan Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq on arrangements for Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, District sports Officer, In-charge Rescue 1122, PHA, representatives from the education Department, District Council, Bahawalpur Development Authority, and others. Addressing the meeting, the DC said that March 23 is an important milestone in Pakistan's history, reminding us of sacrifice, unity, and freedom. He said that all departments should make full preparations to celebrate Pakistan Day in a grand manner and take steps with full national spirit to organize events in a dignified manner.

He said that along with flag hoisting and guard of honor on March 23, events would also be held in schools and colleges. He said that a walk would be held from DC Office to library Chowk at 9am, in which a police band, Rescue 1122, Police Elite Force, Waste Management, Civil Defence, schoolchildren, doctors, Boy Scouts, and members of civil society will participate. Officers from various departments also presented proposals for Pakistan Day celebrations in the meeting. Detailed deliberations and consultations were held to finalize the arrangements.