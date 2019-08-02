Meeting reviews arrangements for polio campaign

UrduPoint.com
Fri 02nd August 2019

District administration here Friday reviewed the arrangements for conducting three-day anti-polio campaign across the district from August 24 to vaccinate around 322,697 children

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : District administration here Friday reviewed the arrangements for conducting three-day anti-polio campaign across the district from August 24 to vaccinate around 322,697 children.

The meeting in this connection was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Khan Mehsud in the chair and attended by District Health Officer, representatives of World Health Organization, KP Health department, police, local government and other concerned officials.

The meeting was informed that 1,314 teams have been constituted besides 66 UC Chairman, 24 DPMTs and 348 area in-charge to maintain effective coordination and achieve the target of the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner said that polio is a disease which crippled children so each individual especially parents should come forward to eradicate menace from the society.

He said that elimination of polio disease from our society is the national challenge and we all should play role to wipe out polio from the country.

