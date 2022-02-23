Meeting reviews arrangements for polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday chaired a meeting convened to reviewed arrangements of the anti-polio drive at Deputy Commissioner's office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, District Health Officer Medical Services Dr. Khalid Chandar, WHO representative Dr. Shiraz, Dr. Masood Ahmed, UNICEF representative Muhammad Sajid, Umair Azhar, Deputy District Health Officers from across the district, and others were present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that during the anti-polio campaign, children up to five years of age would be vaccinated.

Children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated against polio in riverine and desert areas and all arrangements in this regard have been completed.

DHO Dr. Khalid Channar said that the three-day anti-polio drive would start from February 28 in the Bahawalpur district.

During the campaign, more than 612,000 children will be vaccinated against polio. The left-out children will be vaccinated on March 3 and March 4 under catch-up day activity.

He said that 2343 mobile teams, 133 transit teams, and 173 fixed teams would provide services during the anti-polio campaign.

The team members have been given regular training in this regard. Deputy Commissioner directed to make all-out efforts to make the campaign successful and ensure that every child up to age 5 is vaccinated against polio.