UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday chaired a meeting convened to reviewed arrangements of the anti-polio drive at Deputy Commissioner's office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, District Health Officer Medical Services Dr. Khalid Chandar, WHO representative Dr. Shiraz, Dr. Masood Ahmed, UNICEF representative Muhammad Sajid, Umair Azhar, Deputy District Health Officers from across the district, and others were present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that during the anti-polio campaign, children up to five years of age would be vaccinated.

Children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated against polio in riverine and desert areas and all arrangements in this regard have been completed.

DHO Dr. Khalid Channar said that the three-day anti-polio drive would start from February 28 in the Bahawalpur district.

During the campaign, more than 612,000 children will be vaccinated against polio. The left-out children will be vaccinated on March 3 and March 4 under catch-up day activity.

He said that 2343 mobile teams, 133 transit teams, and 173 fixed teams would provide services during the anti-polio campaign.

The team members have been given regular training in this regard. Deputy Commissioner directed to make all-out efforts to make the campaign successful and ensure that every child up to age 5 is vaccinated against polio.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Shiraz Bahawalpur February March All From

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

32 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

46 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

1 hour ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>