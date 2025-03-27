Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Polio Eradication Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for polio eradication campaign

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee (DPEC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, to review the arrangements for the upcoming National Polio Eradication Campaign.

The campaign will run from April 21 to April 25, during which approximately 500,000 children across the district will be vaccinated against polio through door-to-door visits. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir, Divisional EPI Officer Dr.

Ahmad Shafiq, DSO WHO, Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir, the District Health Management Team, and heads of various departments, including the Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority, Police, Chief Officers, Population and Welfare Department, Information Department, and District Emergency Rescue 1122.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all relevant departments to ensure full cooperation during the campaign to achieve the goal of complete polio eradication. Representatives from law enforcement, education, health, and emergency services reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the campaign’s success.

