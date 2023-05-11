UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Pre-flood Monsoon Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for pre-flood monsoon rains

A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements related to the disaster management plan for pre-flood and monsoon 2023.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue said that the officers and staff of the relevant departments should play their role in this regard and all the arrangements should be completed on time.

Secretary District Emergency Board and District Management Authority Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain informed the meeting about the arrangements regarding pre-flood monsoon season 2023.

He said that a disaster emergency plan has been formed to deal with any possible accident.

He said that 31 ambulances, 7 fire vehicles, 4 rescue vehicles and 50 motorbike ambulances, and 513 rescuers from Rescue 1122 will perform their duties for pre-flood monsoon.

In case of any emergency or mobile network shutdown, Rescue 1122 can be approached on phone number 9250500.

The meeting was attended by officers from Punjab Police, Regional Transport Authority, Health Department, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Traffic Police, PTCL, Metropolitan Corporation, District Council, Auqaf Department, Sui Gas, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, and other related departments.

