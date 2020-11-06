UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Shan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:37 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for Shan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that various special events will be held at divisional and district level across Punjab to celebrate Shan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week in a befitting manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that various special events will be held at divisional and district level across Punjab to celebrate Shan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week in a befitting manner.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Friday to review the progress of arrangements for Shan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week celebrations.

The Minister said, "Through these special programmes, we want to send a message to the world, especially President of France, that Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) more than their lives and anything, so the world should respect the feelings of Muslims.

" He said that the Shan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week would be made successful in all respects.

It was decided in the meeting that various special programmes would be organized throughout the week under the auspices of the Information and Culture department of Punjab, including lectures, Naat and Mehfil-i-Milad, Naat poetry recitals and special broadcasts. Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) conference and Ulema and Mashaykh convention will be organized by the Auqaf department.

Various programs and competitions would also be held in educational institutions on the occasionof Shaan-i-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week.

