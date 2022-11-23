Meeting reviews arrangements for sugarcane crushing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich on Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office regarding the sugarcane crushing season.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for sugarcane crushing.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, and others were also present on this occasion.

The participants were informed that all arrangements for sugarcane crushing were completed. The support price of sugarcane had been fixed by the government at Rs. 300 per 40 kg, whereas, the crushing of sugarcane will start according to the fixed schedule issued by the government.