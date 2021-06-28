Meeting reviews arrangements for upcoming monsoon

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Monday hold a meeting with the officers of public health engineering Department to review arrangements for upcoming monsoon season.

Addressing the meeting, ADC directed the Public health department to ensure availability of drainage disposal machinery and make alternate arrangements to address electricity failure problems.

He also instructed to make better arrangements for draining out stagnant water besides keeping all RO plants functional to provide clean drinking water to people.

ADC asked all taluka Administrators to ensure required arrangements to deal with any emergency during upcoming monsoon season.He instructed all relevant officers to assist district administration in this regard.

Among others Executive Engineer Public health Department Ghulam Hyder Shaikh, Assistant Engineers of all talukas and Assistant Commissioners were also present on the occasion.