Meeting reviews arrangements for upcoming polio drive in Naushehroferoze distt

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah here on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the upcoming polio campaign to be started from June 7 2021.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoze Captain ( r ) Bilal Shahid Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, DHO Dr, Sikandar Ali Kalhoro and officers of health department also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the purpose of the meeting was to set a strategy for the next polio drive and review negligence committed during the last campaign.

He lauded the role of the health department for organizing polio campaigns and said that other departments must also assist to make polio drive successful. He also asked the health department to improve its performance. The Commissioner stressed for monitoring of polio teams and directed for taking strict action against health workers on negligence.

Earlier, DHO Dr. Sikandar Abassi apprised the meeting that as many as 2, 86402 children will be administered polio vaccines for which 962 teams have been constituted.