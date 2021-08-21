UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 06:58 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for upcoming polio drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia here on Saturday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the upcoming polio campaign to be started from September 20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia here on Saturday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the upcoming polio campaign to be started from September 20.

The meeting was told that more than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the Bahawalpur district during the anti-polio drive.

Director Health and Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 2649 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams, 133 transit teams and special teams for the Cholistan and the river areas.

The campaign will be monitored by 477 supervisors, 337 area In-charges, 122 union council monitoring officers and six tehsil supervisors.

The left out children will be given vaccines on September 23, 24.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitisers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free. He said that polio workers will be trained before the drive.

