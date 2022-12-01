Meeting reviews arrangements for vintage car rally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for a vintage car rally and exhibition to be held in the provincial metropolis from Dec 2 to 4.

Chairing the meeting, the commissioner directed the Directorate of Youth Affairs and traffic police to work in liaison for the event.

He also directed traffic police to make arrangements for ensuring that movement on roads should not be affected by car rallies.

He said that holding of vintage car rally and exhibition would promote the image of KP and provide the citizenry with opportunities for entertainment and recreation.

It is worth mentioning that the vintage car rally would start from Peshawar to Khyber on Dec 2 and 3 while an exhibition of vintage cars would be held in Peshawar Services Club on Dec 4. A musical and cultural show would also be held on Dec 4 at the same venue.