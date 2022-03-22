UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Wheat Procurement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for wheat procurement

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia TUesday chaired a meeting, held in the committee room of his office here Tuesday to reviews arrangements for wheat procurement.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for wheat procurement. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and Assistant food Controllers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that all arrangements should be made to achieve the targets of wheat procurement. He said that the government has set a target of procuring 0.

3 million tons of wheat throughout the district.

He said that seating arrangements for visiting farmers at the wheat procurement centers, excellent sanitation arrangements, supply of clean drinking water and displaying of penaflexes should be ensured.

On the occasion, District Food Controller Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the target for procurement of wheat in the district has been fixed at 0.3 million tons and this year the price of wheat has been fixed at Rs. 2200 per 40 kilograms. He said that 29 wheat procurement centers would be set up in the district and all facilities would be provided to the farmers.

