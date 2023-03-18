Meeting reviews arrangements for wheat procurement

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Director food Punjab Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting held to review arrangements for the wheat procurement campaign in the committee room of the DC office today.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Director Food Headquarters Bashir Ahmed Alvi, Deputy Director Food Bahawalpur Adnan Badr, District Food Controller Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, and related officers were present. Director Food Shozab Saeed said that wheat procurement targets should be achieved.

The price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 3,900. He said that the illegal movement of wheat is prohibited.

In case of violation, legal action should be taken. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said arrangements had been made to purchase wheat throughout the district.

He said that a consolidation committee and redressal committee have been formed. District Food Controller Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed said that arrangements have been completed for providing facilities to farmers at wheat procurement centers.

He said that the wheat procurement target in the district has been set at 3 lakh metric tons and 12 wheat procurement centers and 17 flag centers have been established.