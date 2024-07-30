Meeting reviews arrangements to cope with flooding

Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon, Tariq Chauhan on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements finalized by Sukkur Municipal Corporation to cope with flooding

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon, Tariq Chauhan on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements finalized by Sukkur Municipal Corporation to cope with flooding.

Chairing a meeting held at his Office he said that all elected representatives along with the officers concerned were present in the field and added immediate arrangements should be made for drainage of stagnant rain water.

Nullah should be specially monitored and all the preparations should be completed immediately, said Tariq.

SMC officials briefed the chairman Twon committee about arrangements finalized for Monsoon.

He said that all the officers had been directed to remain alert during rain.