Meeting Reviews Art & Culture Activities At Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director, Saman Rai Tuesday chaired a meeting to review art & culture related activities here at Alhamra Art Centre.

According to the spokesperson, a three-member committee was formed for the selection of the 16th Young Artists Exhibition. The committee includes renowned Pakistani artists Dr Rahat Naveed Masood, Quddus Mirza and R M Naeem.

The Committee would select ten best artworks which would be given cash prizes of 10 thousand for each, while shields and certificates of appreciation would also be given to the artists.

Addressing the meeting , Saman Rai said appreciated Alhamra's staff for putting in their maximum efforts to promote cultural activities despite challenges posed by Covid-19. "We are optimistic and determined to make "Alhamra" one of the best places for all talented people, especially our young and amateur artists".

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Assistant Director Admin Syed Khuram Naveed, curator Alhamra Art Museum Hajra Mehmood, and other officers attended the meeting.

