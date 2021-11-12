UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Availability Of Fertilizers In Market

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:53 PM

Meeting reviews availability of fertilizers in market

A meeting was held to review the availability of agricultural fertilizer under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting was held to review the availability of agricultural fertilizer under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Friday.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of the three districts and senior officers of the Agriculture Department and administrative officers of other concerned departments.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the campaign against fertilizer stockists and hoarders should be monitored properly.

He said that uninterrupted availability of Urea, ADP and other fertilizers should be ensured at controlled rates.

He said that a fine of 25 million has been imposed on the illegal profiteers of agricultural fertilizers and 283 cases have also been registered against those involved in the black marketing of fertilizers.

He said that all measures would be taken to ensure the supply of fertilizers to the farmers at fixed rates.

