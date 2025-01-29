Meeting Reviews Cases Registered At Potohar Division Police Stations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:28 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A meeting held at the Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi on Wednesday reviewed the progress of cases under investigation, registered at the police stations of Potohar Division.
Chaired by the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation and SSP Operations, it was attended by the Superintendent of Police Saddar, and sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and investigators of the Potohar Division.
The SSP Investigation directed the senior officers to supervise the investigation of the cases and guide the investigation officers. Challans of the cases should be timely presented before the courts so that accused should not escape from punishment, he added.
The supervisory officers, he said, should follow up the serious cases on a daily basis.
The SSP Operations instructed for immediate arrest of proclaimed offenders, besides expediting the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers. He also directed that measures should be taken to prevent kite flying as well as the awareness campaign should be further intensified.
Meanwhile, the SSP Investigation held a Khuli Kachehri at the Police Lines Headquarters, where he listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the officers concerned for their resolution.
