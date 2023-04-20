UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements For Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Meeting reviews cleanliness arrangements for Eid

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahir Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review arrangements for cleanliness during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Deputy Commissioner said all resources should be utilized to provide sanitation facilities to citizens on Eid.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, Assistant Manager Operations Aamir Ismail, and Assistant Manager Workshop Muhammad Waqas were also present in the meeting.

CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that the operation has been started to keep the city clean during Eid. He said that all staff holidays have been cancelled and new containers have been placed for the citizens during the Eid holidays and colour bins have also been installed in public places.

He informed the meeting that a control room has been established for public complaints during Eid days. Company helpline 1139 and mobile application Clean Bahawalpur will also remain active during Eid.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. He instructed that the cleaning of Eid Gah, Masajid, Imam Bargahs, and other venues of Eid congregations should be completed before Eid. He said that all the operational vehicles should also be kept functional. He said that sanitary staff should also be assigned duties at all parks in the city.

Related Topics

Mobile Holidays Company Vehicles Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

8 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

15 minutes ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

8 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.