Meeting reviews cleanliness arrangements for Eid

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahir Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review arrangements for cleanliness during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Deputy Commissioner said all resources should be utilized to provide sanitation facilities to citizens on Eid.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, Assistant Manager Operations Aamir Ismail, and Assistant Manager Workshop Muhammad Waqas were also present in the meeting.

CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that the operation has been started to keep the city clean during Eid. He said that all staff holidays have been cancelled and new containers have been placed for the citizens during the Eid holidays and colour bins have also been installed in public places.

He informed the meeting that a control room has been established for public complaints during Eid days. Company helpline 1139 and mobile application Clean Bahawalpur will also remain active during Eid.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. He instructed that the cleaning of Eid Gah, Masajid, Imam Bargahs, and other venues of Eid congregations should be completed before Eid. He said that all the operational vehicles should also be kept functional. He said that sanitary staff should also be assigned duties at all parks in the city.