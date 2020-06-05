Meeting reviews clinical trial of coronavirus drug in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :On the cabinet committee direction, a meeting with Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik in the chair here Friday reviewed the clinical trial of drug Actemra for use by seriously-ill COVID-19 patients in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Nabil Awan, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Corona Expert Advisory Group Chairman Prof Mahmood Shaukat, Member Prof Javed Hayat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Director Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Dr Tazeen Zia and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The health experts informed the CS that the initial trial of the coronavirus drug had been conducted at PKLI, Mayo, and Services Hospital and the medicine showed positive results, which were further being evaluated. They said the drug could only be given to critically-ill patients with specific symptoms on the advice of doctors, whereas ordinary coronavirus patients would not be allowed to use it.

The experts said that recommendations about the use of the drug would be submitted to the cabinet committee and after final approval, it could be administered to critical patients with specific symptoms on the prescription of doctors. The chief secretary said that all possible assistance would be provided to the experts for the clinical trial.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the situation of coronavirus and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its prevention.

The chief secretary directed all administrative and police officers to ensure that precautionary measures are implemented in bazaars and shopping malls, saying that no compromise could be made on this important matter as "protection of public health and precious human lives is our prime responsibility". The CS appealed to people to extend full cooperation to the administration and law-enforcement agencies in implementing the SOPs so that this deadly epidemic could be controlled.