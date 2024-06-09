Meeting reviews collection of govt dues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting at his office here Sunday to review the collection of government dues by revenue department officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur, Assistant Commissioners from across the district and other revenue department officials were present.

The Deputy Commissioner directed to make the efforts to improve the collection of government dues and work should be done more effectively in the field. He said that lethargy and negligence in the collection of government dues would not be tolerated and practical steps should be taken to ensure 100 percent collection of government dues by June 30.

The meeting was informed that during May 2024, a total of Rs. 65.6 million was collected in the form of water charges, over Rs. 11.6 million was collected in the form of agricultural income tax and deposited into the government treasury. Similarly, Rs. 71.3 million was collected in the form of transfer fees and Rs. 80.5 million in the form of stamp duty and deposited into the government treasury. The meeting also reviewed other revenue-related matters and the individual performance of the officers.