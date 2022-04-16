UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Conditions Of Old Damaged Bridges Of Bahawalpur Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Meeting reviews conditions of old damaged bridges of Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the construction of old damaged bridges in three districts of the division Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken for the painting of bus stands, cleanliness, and seating arrangements for passengers. Administrative officers of all three districts were present in the video link meeting.

The meeting was informed that 47 old damaged bridges across the division were identified for repair and renovation.

These bridges have been fully restored after construction within a specific time.

The meeting was further informed that across all the 29 bus stands of the Bahawalpur division, there were no facilities for passengers, and poor hygiene condition was identified.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that no negligence should be tolerated in the public welfare works and measures should be taken for the uninterrupted supply of all facilities so that the people do not face any difficulty.

