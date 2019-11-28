UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Construction Of Changla-Islamabad-Makhnial Road

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:54 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Akbar Ayub Thursday chaired a meeting convened to review the construction and design of Changla-Islamabad-Makhnial road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Akbar Ayub Thursday chaired a meeting convened to review the construction and design of Changla-Islamabad-Makhnial road.

The meeting among others was attended by MPA, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Secretary C&W, Muhammad Shahab Khattak and Executive Engineer Haripur.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were briefed about the construction of the road and various aspects of its design.

Addressing the meeting, Akbar Ayub directed to complete the project within stipulated time limit and said that its completion would reduce the traveling time between Galyat and Islamabad. He also directed to avoid forest cutting in the construction of road.

He also directed Executive Engineer C&W Abbottbad to visit the within three days and select the route for road that is safe and feasible.

