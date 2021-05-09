Meeting reviews corona SOPs implementation

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Ahmed Mohal chaired a meeting here on Sunday to review implementation of the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Kashif Sarwer of the Pakistan Army, Colonel Inaam, Major Hassan, DSP Saifullah Bhatti and officers of all departments concerned.

The deputy commissioner said that implementation of the corona SOPs would be ensured, as per direction of the government. He said battle against Covid-19 was the battle for humanity. He said that complete lockdown had been started in the district.

He said refresher training courses for health workers had been ensured and all monitoring teams had been kept alert. He said lady police had been involved for corona SOPs implementation for the first time.

He said that 26 beds had been allocated for corona patients. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar told the meeting that the administration was in contact with all stakeholders for supply of oxygen. 24 patients had been admitted to the hospital and were being supplied oxygen regularly. He said 345 gas cylinders were available in the district, out of which 151 were being used for corona patients.

The DC told the meeting that 2,385 raids were conducted over violation of corona SOPs and 47 persons were arrested. He said that Rs 370,000 fine had been imposed over violations. He said that 49 vehicles were taken into custody while 51 others were challaned over violation of the corona SOPs.

The meeting discussed in detail the policy for implementation of the corona SOPs in the district.