Meeting reviews coronavirus situation

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad Thursday chaired a meeting to review overall situation of coronavirus in the district and the available medical facilities there.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Dr Hassan Khan, MS Shaikh Zayed Hospital Dr Agha Tauheed, District Focal Person Dr Imran Ahmed and others were present.

The DC ordered for increasing the health facilities in view of the increase in corona cases and said that the number of beds allotted for corona patients should be increased at Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

The meeting was informed that during the last 24 hours, 69 cases of corona and death of one patient had been reported in the district. There were 544 COVID-19 positive active cases in the district.