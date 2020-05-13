Meeting reviews coronavirus, wheat procurement, locust, price control

A meeting was held to review steps taken by district administration regarding COVID 19, wheat procurement, locust attack, dengue, price control and supply chain management under the chair of Provincial Secretary for Zakat and Ushar Alamgir Ahmad Khan at Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A meeting was held to review steps taken by district administration regarding COVID 19, wheat procurement, locust attack, dengue, price control and supply chain management under the chair of Provincial Secretary for Zakat and Ushar Alamgir Ahmad Khan at Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday.

The meeting was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed that 2094 suspected cases were reported from Bahawalpur, of which only 123 were tested positive and results of 257 cases are still awaited. 70 patients have fully recovered in Bahawalpur and 49 are still under treatment while only one death was reported.

He told that Corona Crisis Management Cell has been set up at his office and Control Room has been set up at District Health Authority office.

He further briefed that Bio-safety level 3 laboratory was functional in Bahawalpur.

A 100-bed field hospital has also been established near Civil Hospital for coronavirus patients. Briefing about dengue, he told that there was no case of dengue fever in Bahawalpur and surveillance of 1723 hot-spots out of 1746 has been completed.

He told that target of wheat procurement was achieved before time. He said that field teams are busy in 21 union councils of Cholistan for protection from locust attack.

He told that heavy fines are imposed on shopkeepers involved in overcharging and hoarding. Provincial Secretary expressed satisfaction over measures taken by district administration.