UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Coronavirus, Wheat Procurement, Locust, Price Control

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:17 PM

Meeting reviews coronavirus, wheat procurement, locust, price control

A meeting was held to review steps taken by district administration regarding COVID 19, wheat procurement, locust attack, dengue, price control and supply chain management under the chair of Provincial Secretary for Zakat and Ushar Alamgir Ahmad Khan at Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A meeting was held to review steps taken by district administration regarding COVID 19, wheat procurement, locust attack, dengue, price control and supply chain management under the chair of Provincial Secretary for Zakat and Ushar Alamgir Ahmad Khan at Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday.

The meeting was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed that 2094 suspected cases were reported from Bahawalpur, of which only 123 were tested positive and results of 257 cases are still awaited. 70 patients have fully recovered in Bahawalpur and 49 are still under treatment while only one death was reported.

He told that Corona Crisis Management Cell has been set up at his office and Control Room has been set up at District Health Authority office.

He further briefed that Bio-safety level 3 laboratory was functional in Bahawalpur.

A 100-bed field hospital has also been established near Civil Hospital for coronavirus patients. Briefing about dengue, he told that there was no case of dengue fever in Bahawalpur and surveillance of 1723 hot-spots out of 1746 has been completed.

He told that target of wheat procurement was achieved before time. He said that field teams are busy in 21 union councils of Cholistan for protection from locust attack.

He told that heavy fines are imposed on shopkeepers involved in overcharging and hoarding. Provincial Secretary expressed satisfaction over measures taken by district administration.

Related Topics

Attack Dengue Bahawalpur Price Alamgir Cholistan From Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinatio ..

2 hours ago

Violation of SOPs to cause irreparable lose to li ..

3 minutes ago

Shopkeeper get fine of Rs.41500 for overcharging e ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.