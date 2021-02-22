UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews COVID-19 Latest Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Meeting reviews COVID-19 latest situation

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commission (Revenue) Dr Sidra Saleem chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the current situation of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

While giving briefing, the District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said that 2,282 suspected and 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been detected in the district so far, while 202 active cases are still present.

He said that the BSL Lab had started work for COVID-19 tests at Shaikh Zayed Hospital and 2,425 COVID-19 tests had been conducted and 250 of those tested positive.

He said that the process of vaccinating the front-line workers against corona was underway as per the government instruction.

