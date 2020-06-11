Meeting reviews COVID 19, locust, dengue, price control

Provincial Secretary for Usher and Zakat Alamgir Ahmad Khan presided over a meeting at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday to review the situation of COVID-19, locust attack, dengue and price control

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary for Usher and Zakat Alamgir Ahmad Khan presided over a meeting at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday to review the situation of COVID-19, locust attack, dengue and price control.

Focal Person for Coronavirus Dr Rao Zakir Ali told the meeting that 5034 suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in the district, of which 631 were tested positive and 3597 were found negative.

He told that 143 patients have been sent home after fully recovering from the virus while 46 patients are under treatment at Civil Hospital. As many as 342 have quarantined themselves at homes and 18 patients have succumbed to the virus.

He told that Corona Crisis Management Cell has been set up at Deputy Commissioner office, besides a fully operational control room at District Health Authority.

The meeting was further told that surveillance of dengue larva was underway in the district and 1746 hot spots have been identified.

The meeting was told that targets of wheat procurement were achieved before time. The meeting was briefed that 5353 shops were checked by Price Control Magistrates during the first ten days of this month and violations were found at 351 of them.

Fine of up to the tune of Rs 536,200 was collected. The meeting was also told that 714 locust control committees are working in the district in addition to 87 surveillance teams 12 spray teams. Provincial Secretary for Usher and Zakat Alamgir Ahmad Khan expressed satisfaction over the performance.