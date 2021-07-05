UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Covid-19 Vaccination Process

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Monday presided over a meeting to review carrying out of Covid-19 vaccination process

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Monday presided over a meeting to review carrying out of Covid-19 vaccination process.

Addressing the meeting, he said the Government has issued directives to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination process in order to prevent people from fatal disease.

He said at present more than 1000 people were being administered Covid-19 in the district while the Government has set a target to inject 4000 people per day and for this purpose the vaccine process was being widened to cattle markets, bus stops and commercial centers.

He also directed to make arrangements for administering Covid-19 vaccine to the Government employees and their families while creating awareness among people about Covid-19 vaccine during Juma sermon and by broadcasting programmes on FM Radio stations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Syed Ammaar Hussain, DHO Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi, DMIHS Dr. Fida Hussain Memon, all Assistant Commissioners, officers of police and Health department were also present.

