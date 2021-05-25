Meeting reviews COVID situation in Bahawalpur district

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia chaired a meeting in his office here Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia chaired a meeting in his office here Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the district.

The meeting was told by focal person Dr Rao Zakir Ali that 144322 tests were conducted from March 2020 to 25 May 2021 in the district. Out of these, he added that 8114 people were tested COVID positive which included recovery of 7312 people with death toll of 205. At present, 26 coronavirus vaccination centres are operational in the district where people are being vaccinated against coronavirus free of charges, he told.

The Deputy Commissioner said that strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs must be ensured. He said that complete lock-down will be observed in the district on Fridays and Saturdays and only exempted businesses will be allowed to operate on these days.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Jamali, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Hamid Khan and others.