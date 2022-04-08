Meeting reviews demand, supply of food items

UrduPoint.com

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi at DC office to review the quality, demand and supply of vegetables and fruits and other food items at subsidized rates to the people at the agricultural fair price shops in 8 Sasta Ramazan bazaars

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi at DC office to review the quality, demand and supply of vegetables and fruits and other food items at subsidized rates to the people at the agricultural fair price shops in 8 Sasta Ramazan bazaars.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, AEDA and Secretaries Market Committees.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that ample supply of quality food items would be ensured to the consumers at the agricultural fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements made at fair price shops for the convenience of the buyers.

