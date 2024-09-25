Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Dengue Preventive Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting on dengue prevention was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr, where comprehensive steps to combat dengue were reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner stressed that vector surveillance was being actively conducted across 2,328 hotspots throughout the district, leading to the detection and elimination of 121 larvae so far this year.

During the meeting, the DC highlighted the extensive measures undertaken, revealing that indoor vector surveillance has covered over 1.27 million households, while outdoor surveillance has swept through 418,640 hotspots. To strengthen the anti-dengue campaign, 279 indoor and 73 outdoor teams have been deployed across the district.

Abdul Rauf Mahar called for a joint effort between district administration and citizens to effectively prevent dengue.

He urged the residents to take preventive measures at home, such as installing protective screens on windows and doors and avoiding stagnant water, which serves as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He also directed the officials to submit detailed reports on the removal of stagnant water from rooftops of government offices.The meeting concluded with a detailed review of the steps taken by various departments in the fight against dengue, reinforcing the district's commitment to ensuring a dengue-free environment.

