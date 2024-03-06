Meeting reviews dengue situation in Bahawalpur district

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held in the DC Office Committee Room.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken about the ongoing Dengue prevention campaign from January 1, 2024, to February 29. Various officials including the Focal Person of the National Program Dr Khalid Mahmood, AMS Dr Anila, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aijaz Rasool, District Coordinator Dr Khalid Chanar, the Entomologist, and officers from relevant departments were present.

It was emphasized by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters to ensure the implementation of preventive measures regarding Dengue prevention and to enhance activities in under-served areas further.

Surveillance of dengue larvae should be conducted systematically and members of the newly formed indoor and outdoor teams for Dengue prevention should actively work in the field.

Full coverage of hotspots should be ensured across the district to combat the rise in Dengue cases.

Actions taken by relevant institutions regarding Dengue prevention and the individual performance of the focal person were also reviewed. It was warned that legal action will be taken against focal persons who fail to demonstrate improved performance in Dengue prevention. DHO and District Coordinator Dr Khalid Chanar briefed the meeting, reporting 568 suspected Dengue cases and 2 confirmed Dengue patients across the district from January 1 to February 29.

He said that immediate and effective measures are being taken to eradicate Dengue. It was reported that there are 1750 hotspots across the district, with a 100 percent coverage rate ensured. Additionally, 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are actively engaged in field activities for Dengue prevention throughout the district.

