Meeting Reviews Dengue Situation In Bahawalpur District
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held in the DC Office Committee Room
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held in the DC Office Committee Room.
The meeting reviewed the measures taken about the ongoing Dengue prevention campaign from January 1, 2024, to February 29. Various officials including the Focal Person of the National Program Dr Khalid Mahmood, AMS Dr Anila, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aijaz Rasool, District Coordinator Dr Khalid Chanar, the Entomologist, and officers from relevant departments were present.
It was emphasized by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters to ensure the implementation of preventive measures regarding Dengue prevention and to enhance activities in under-served areas further.
Surveillance of dengue larvae should be conducted systematically and members of the newly formed indoor and outdoor teams for Dengue prevention should actively work in the field.
Full coverage of hotspots should be ensured across the district to combat the rise in Dengue cases.
Actions taken by relevant institutions regarding Dengue prevention and the individual performance of the focal person were also reviewed. It was warned that legal action will be taken against focal persons who fail to demonstrate improved performance in Dengue prevention. DHO and District Coordinator Dr Khalid Chanar briefed the meeting, reporting 568 suspected Dengue cases and 2 confirmed Dengue patients across the district from January 1 to February 29.
He said that immediate and effective measures are being taken to eradicate Dengue. It was reported that there are 1750 hotspots across the district, with a 100 percent coverage rate ensured. Additionally, 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are actively engaged in field activities for Dengue prevention throughout the district.
Recent Stories
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse
Training workshop on environmental protection held
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura
Four killed over old enmity
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM
SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse2 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on environmental protection held2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 162 minutes ago
-
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura2 minutes ago
-
Four killed over old enmity2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ18 minutes ago
-
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees18 minutes ago
-
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly25 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held25 minutes ago
-
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM25 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities34 minutes ago
-
Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 March13 minutes ago