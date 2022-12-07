Meeting reviews dengue situation in district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from November 21 to December 6 regarding the prevention of dengue. On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Anjum Iqbal Ahsaan, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Anum Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Faisal Ahmad and officers and focal persons of the relevant departments were present.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that people should be made aware of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of dengue. She said that the dengue larva surveillance teams should work actively in the field.

She said that Android user activities should be increased and coverage of hotspots should also be ensured. Dr Anjum told the meeting that three cases of dengue were reported from November 21 to December 6, and the cases had come from other districts.

Dr Khalid said that 520 teams were working in the field for dengue surveillance and 1,724 hotspots had been covered.