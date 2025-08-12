Meeting Reviews Dengue Situation In Murree
Tehsil Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Murree, Faisal Ahmad to review steps being taken to control the rising incidents of dengue larvae and ensure preventive measures against potential dengue case
During the meeting, discussions were held on the implementation of anti-dengue measures. The participants of the meeting from the Health and other allied departments presented suggestions to make the anti-dengue campaign successful.
Addressing the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ahmad emphasized that ensuring the success of the anti-dengue campaign is a collective responsibility.
He noted that the number of dengue cases could potentially rise due to monsoon rains. With public cooperation, anti-dengue measures are being enforced.
He directed all allied departments to collaborate with health department teams to make the anti-dengue campaign effective. He further stressed the need to raise public awareness to prevent the breeding of dengue larvae and ensure strict adherence to anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
