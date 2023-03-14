Meeting reviews dengue situation in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Naveed Haider chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the dengue situation in the district and door-to-door surveillance by the health department teams.

Focal person District Health Officer Dr Muhammed Tariq, Deputy Director Health Dr Khalid Mehmood, Entomologist Amanat Ali, In-charge Centre for Disease Control Salman Ali and others participated in the meeting.

The CEO Health directed all staff to intensify anti-dengue campaign. He said that to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, all teams should work dedicatedly and all hotspots should be cleared, spray should be carried out in ponds, cemeteries, parks, service stations, nurseries, junk shops, hotels, under-construction buildings and other hotspots.

He directed the Focal Person Dr Muhammad Tariq that legal notices should be given to those who do not follow the anti-dengue precautions and strict action should be taken against violators.

the CEO said that surveillance of schools, colleges, universities and government offices should also be done effectively and the public should be informed about preventive measures. It is not possible to stop mosquito breeding without public cooperation, he added.

DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, while giving a briefing to the CEO said that in the light of the special instructions of deputy commissioner Narowal, steps are being taken to curb dengue.

In this regard, teams are working on daily basis to ensure implementation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The two senior officers later visited the district jail to check dengue prevention measures.