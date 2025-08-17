Meeting reviews development projects in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Saba Asghar Ali, to review development projects across the district and approve several important schemes.

During the meeting, a project aimed at protective measures near Village Khalilpur in Tehsil Sialkot was approved to prevent erosion caused by the Manawar Tawi (Chenab) River. The project, with a cost of Rs 47.592 million, is expected to protect the local population from flood hazards and land erosion. It will be implemented by the Gujarat Canal Division, with a completion date set for June 30, 2026.

Additionally, the committee approved the extension of the gestation period for 26 schemes under the Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Department, funded by the Minority Development Fund (MDF) 2024-25. These schemes, totaling Rs 182 million, were initially approved by the DDC on March 6, 2025.

Of these, 13 schemes will be completed by the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA), and 13 by the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali emphasized that all public welfare projects will be prioritized to ensure maximum benefits for the citizens.

In a subsequent special meeting reviewing the ongoing campaign against temporary and permanent encroachments in Sialkot district, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners of all four tehsils to continue the campaign in collaboration with the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority and the Regional Transport Authority. She also instructed them to patrol main roads and develop a plan for the registration of cart drivers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari was also present on the occasion.