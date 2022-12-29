UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Development Schemes Of Cholistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee for Development Schemes of Cholistan here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the development works of Derawar Fort and the construction of the model village. The project will cost a total of Rs 192 million.

The DC said that the renovation of Derawar Fort and the construction of the model village should be completed within a stipulated time. He said that the construction work should be inspected properly and all matters should be done with transparency.

He said that beautifully designed signboards should be installed from M5 to Fort Derawar for the convenience of tourists.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said,"Antique-style tiles will be installed and grassy lawns will be made in the Derawar Fort. Under this scheme, 10 huts are being constructed and a cultural gate will be constructed at the main entrance of the Model Village."He said,"26 shops will be constructed in the model village and a local handicraft market, an underground water tank, and public toilets will also be part of it."

