Meeting reviews development schemes of Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) In order to review the progress of work on the ongoing developmental schemes under the Kohat Area Development Project, a high-level meeting was held in the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Finance Aftab Alam Afridi in the chair.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Daud Khan Afridi and Shafiullah Jan, Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, ADC F&P, authorities concerned of the TMAs, Education, C&W, Social Welfare, WSSC and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the new, proposed and ongoing, developmental schemes under the Kohat Area Development Project in detail.

The Law Minister directed all the related departments to jointly work to initiate people welfare plans in education, health and other areas of public interest. He added that people's welfare should be the main focus of their priorities.

DC Kohat asked all the departments concerned to prepare a detailed report of the projects and submit it to his office at the earliest. He said that priority should be given to backward areas while formulating development plans so that their backwardness can be reduced and the quality of life of the people there can be improved.